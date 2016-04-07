Greece Experts Publish Book on Planning the Perfect Santorini Wedding

Santorini, Greece -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2016 --Sought after as one of the most exotic, romantic, and beautiful islands in the world, Santorini, Greece is a popular destination for tying the knot and exploring romances and relationships. Breathtakingly beautiful, pristine in nature, and surrounded by crystal blue waters, Santorini is the perfect setting for an unforgettable wedding.



One American and two Greek authors passionate about the beauties of this ancient land published a book this past week, an all-encompassing guide for organizing anyone's dream wedding on the the award winning Greek jewel of an isle. Written to fuse together a spectrum of necessary information on locations, attractions, and resources of the island, Greece Santorini Wedding Planning: How to organize a dream wedding on the Greek island of Santorini explores everything a couple needs to manage a once-in-a-lifetime wedding from start to finish.



"Getting married is one of the most important and memorable experiences in a person's life," said Laura Dewar, Co-Author of Greece Santorini Wedding Planning. "Our guide helps couples make their wedding the best moment of their lives, and it does it all with an insider's perspective of the majestic island of Santorini."



The comprehensive guide looks at the various types of wedding to organize on Santorini, potential wedding venues, legal documents required, domestic and inter-national wedding planners available, an outline of costs for different wedding packages, and the special reasons for choosing Santorini as the ideal destination.



"By the end of our guide, readers will feel like they've known Santorini all their lives," said Dewar. "Discover the beauties and explore the countless options at couple's fingertips on this magically infamous island."



Greece Santorini Wedding Planning is now available for purchase on Amazon and Kindle for only $2.99.



For more information, or to get serious about planning an unforgettable wedding and honeymoon, visit: http://www.amazon.com/Greece-Santorini-Wedding-Planning-organize-ebook/dp/B01DCP2T3U or https://www.facebook.com/greecesantoriniweddingplanning/



