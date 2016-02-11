Green Car Journal Names Honda HR-V the 2016 Green SUV of the Year

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Honda has long been dedicated to the environment, and the new 2016 Honda HR-V has been named the 2016 Green SUV of the Year by Green Car Journal. Green Car Journal has been focused on environmental automotive issues for over 20 years, so this award is high praise.



What makes the Honda HR-V worthy of being the 2016 Green SUV of the Year? One thing is its class-leading performance. The 2016 HR-V gets up to 35 miles per gallon on the highway, and it has been designated an Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (LEV2 ULEV).



The HR-V is designed with the environment in mind; however, it's also built for comfort and versatility. A compact crossover SUV with plenty of space, the HR-V also has sporty dynamics and impressive handling.



This isn't the first Honda vehicle that's been honored with an award by Green Car Journal. In fact, within the last five years, the 2012 Civic Natural Gas and the 2014 Accord both won the Green Car of the Year award. This demonstrates Honda's dedication to eco-friendliness. Bob Boyte Honda proudly carries the new 2016 Honda HR-V in its expansive lot.



