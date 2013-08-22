Rosenberg, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2013 --ClearElements is introducing the Advanced Slimming Blend formula to the Green Coffee Bean world. We combine 7 key ingredients normally sold separately to aid in weight loss.



Here’s how it works: We take Green Coffee with the key characteristic, chlorogenic acid, which burns sugar and fat, slows the release of sugar into the bloodstream, and is a natural antioxidant. Then, we add raspberry ketones, which contain enzymes that help reduce fat cells in the body. After that, resveratrol is added to reduce caloric intake. Put in some of nature’s best gifts, African mango, Acai berries, apple cider vinegar, and kelp, to make this power-packed formula a revolutionary success!



ClearElements’ Green Coffee Bean Extract is manufactured in the US in a facility that is FDA registered and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certified and is a mark of the highest quality. This is definitely a hot product and going fast.



Click Here to Buy Green Coffee Bean Extract with Advanced Slimming Blend



ClearElements is giving 50% off to the next 30 orders. Don’t wait! They’re going fast! Just use the promo code: coffee50