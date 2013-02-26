Sales Soar of Rapid Green Coffee Bean Extract with GCA® as Positive Green Coffee Bean Reviews Add Up

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2013 --Super Natural Health, a leading health and weight loss supplement distributor of Rapid Green Coffee Bean Extract with GCA® reports a sharp increase in sales in the beginning of 2013. Mike Spencer the media contact for Super Natural Health said: “Sales have increased over 224% over the last month as happy clients begin to share their stories and reviews of weight loss.”



Green Coffee Supplements became extremely popular after an unofficial nod from the Dr. OZ Show. Although the Dr Oz Show does not officially endorse any green coffee bean extract supplement, the show referenced a weight loss study from The Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity Journal where the participants of the study lost on average 17 pounds each over a 12 week period. The type of green coffee bean extract used in the study was green coffee antioxidants under the trade name of GCA® which is the exact same as used in the product Rapid Green Coffee Bean Extract with GCA®.



For those who have been attempting to lose stubborn pounds, a quality product like Rapid Green Coffee Bean Extract with GCA® is very helpful. Alex Ellis left a review on Amazon.com stating: “It's all natural, baby and I'm loving it! My friends won't stop asking me how I managed to lose weight in just weeks. I couldn't hide this supplement from them that gave me this new life. I had to share it with them and I can't wait to see them as happy as I am. I feel light and always energetic. I love this product!”



About Super Natural Health

Super Natural Health was founded on the concept of providing pure and powerful supplements that are affordable, proven and made in the USA. The company brings quality products to the market at fair prices, making Super Natural Health supplements cost much less than competitors lower potency products.