Leading USA Made Green Coffee Bean Extract Is a Huge Hit in Canada

New Brunswick, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2013 --One of the top selling green coffee extract nutritional supplements in the US is also extremely popular among Canadian consumers. The brand Perfect Green Coffee has been a huge seller in the US since its introduction in 2012 and now Canada is the product's second largest market for HealthFoodPost.com, a leading international destination for news and information about health-oriented issues and shopping for specialty products, such as green coffee. See here http://healthfoodpost.com/green-coffee-extract/



Perfect Green Coffee has a number of factors that help make it a favorite among Canadian shoppers. First, it is a pure green coffee product with no additives whatsoever and no extra, or unnecessary, ingredients. The only ingredient is 100% pure green coffee extract with a chlorogenic acid level of 50%. The better green coffee supplements usually have a chlorogenic acid level of 42% or 45%, but the Perfect brand comes in at 50% making it among the most potent green coffee nutritional supplements available. The chlorogenic acid level is verified by a certified testing lab and the lab results are posted on HealthFoodPost.com so there can be no doubt as to the purity, potency, and quality of the product.



Shoppers from Canada will also be pleasantly surprised to find that shipping costs to Canada from the United States are passes through very close to cost.



HealthFoodPost.com has selected Perfect Green Coffee as the best brand for quality and price. Perfect Green Coffee is made in the USA from ingredients lab-tested for purity by a certified testing lab. The Certificate of Analysis showing the verified 50% chlorogenic level of Perfect Green Coffee is displayed on HealthFoodPost.com.



All Perfect brand products including Perfect Green Coffee come with a customer satisfaction 100% money back guarantee so consumers can shop with risk-free confidence. Each bottle of Perfect Green Coffee contains 90 capsules per bottle, which is, on average, a one-month supply. The suggested dosage is one capsule three taken three times daily, and each capsule contains 400 mg of green coffee bean extract. Perfect Green Coffee has a verified chlorogenic acid level of 50% making it among the most potent available. It is a 100% pure product containing no added ingredients whatsoever.



Perfect Green Coffee and the other specialty supplements featured on HealthFoodPost.com ships to over 200 countries worldwide including Canada, Europe, Asia, Japan, Australia and more.



About HealthFoodPost.com

HealthFoodPost.com is a top-rated BBB (Better Business Bureau) Accredited online service based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA providing health and nutrition news, and features. HealthFoodPost.com also offers discounted shopping for premium specialty nutritional supplements and products for fitness, weight loss, and healthy living. HealthFoodPost advises consumers to always consult with a licensed physician or pharmacist before beginning any supplementation program, especially for persons with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.