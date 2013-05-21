New Brunswick, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2013 --Both green coffee bean extract and garcinia cambogia are among the hottest nutritional supplements in the United States. Both substances are marketed for weight loss. But neither should be marketed for this purpose. The reality is there is no such thing as a magic pill for weight loss, despite what the hype may indicate. Garcinia cambogia contains a chemical called chemical hydroxycitric acid. Despite the extraordinary amount of hype about garcinia cambogia, there is no evidence to support any effectiveness for weight loss from hydroxycitric acid from garcinia cambogia.



Green coffee beans contain an antioxidant called chlorogenic acid. There is growing research that indicates potential healthy benefits from both traditional coffee consumption and potentially from the antioxidant contained in coffee called chlorogenic acid. For instance, recent news stories suggest chlorogenic acid from coffee may help improve retinal health. But, while there was a small pilot study a few years back on green coffee supplements containing chlorogenic acid for weight loss, the fact is that study was far too small to draw any realistic conclusions. Additionally, the study was not peer reviewed and was funded by a manufacturer of ingredients for green coffee supplements. That said, there is a growing body of research that does suggest coffee consumption itself indeed carries with it a number of healthy benefits, and whether that carries over to green coffee supplements is something that can only be determined by much more extensive peer-reviewed research, which hopefully will be forthcoming in the future.



For those interested in green coffee supplements, HealthFoodPost.com has selected Perfect Green Coffee as the best brand for quality and price. Perfect Green Coffee is made in the USA from ingredients lab-tested for purity by a certified testing lab. The Certificate of Analysis showing the verified 50% chlorogenic level of Perfect Green Coffee is displayed on HealthFoodPost.com.



All Perfect brand products including Perfect Green Coffee come with a customer satisfaction 100% money back guarantee so consumers can shop with risk-free confidence. Each bottle of Perfect Green Coffee contains 90 capsules per bottle, which is, on average, a one-month supply. The suggested dosage is one capsule three taken three times daily, and each capsule contains 400 mg of green coffee bean extract. Perfect Green Coffee has a verified chlorogenic acid level of 50% making it among the most potent available. It is a 100% pure product containing no added ingredients whatsoever.



Perfect Green Coffee and the other specialty supplements featured on HealthFoodPost.com ships to over 200 countries worldwide including Canada, Europe, Asia, Japan, Australia and more.



About HealthFoodPost.com

HealthFoodPost.com is a top-rated BBB (Better Business Bureau) Accredited online service based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA providing health and nutrition news, and features. HealthFoodPost.com also offers discounted shopping for premium specialty nutritional supplements and products for fitness, and healthy living.