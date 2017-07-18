Green Eyes, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Cat and Dog Pet Feeders

Beaufort, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2017 --Green Eyes, LLC is proud to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.AutomaticPetFeedersPlus.com. The website offers a wide variety of cat and dog pet feeders including automatic pet feeders, pet waterers, pet fountain replacement filters, heated water bowls, standing pet bowls, and intelligent pet bowls. Green Eyes, LLC was inspired by the constant juggle that so many pet owners face between the demands of their busy lives and the feeding needs of their dog or cat. Through their online store, Green Eyes, LLC wanted to give pet owners an easy way to control the healthy feeding and diet of their pet and free themselves from worrying about working late, leaving their pet at home, and forgetting to feed.



There are many excellent pet feeders featured within the merchandise of AutomaticPetFeedersPlus.com. The website carries items including automatic pet feeders such as digital two-meal portion control pet feeders and programmable dispensers for a balanced diet; pet waterers such as clean flow bowls for pure water consumption and ceramic pet fountains; pet bowls including thermal kitty food and water bowls as well as slow-feed dog bowls; and more. In the future, Green Eyes, LLC plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, they hope to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Green Eyes, LLC regarding each and every transaction made on AutomaticPetFeedersPlus.com. They want to ensure that customers have positive experiences on their website by providing them with a rich selection of pet feeding products that will fit anyone's budget, needs, and lifestyle. Green Eyes, LLC is particularly excited about giving customers a variety of options to control the portion size and timing of their pet's feeding, preventing overfeeding. Among their favorite products are the automatic pet feeders, which can dispense a five-day food regimen or even two different regimens for two different pets. Green Eyes, LLC is excited to bring their own lifetime love of animals to the business, as they have always had a dog and currently own a Shih Tzu and a cat.



To complement the main website, Green Eyes, LLC is also launching a blog located at http://www.PetFeederBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as finding raised pet feeders to ensure proper digestion and posture, promoting pet health with a fresh-flow pet fountain, and keeping pets well-fed outdoors with thermal bowls. Green Eyes, LLC hopes to give pet owners valuable tips and information on healthy pet feeding in the midst of their busy lives.



About AutomaticPetFeedersPlus.com

AutomaticPetFeedersPlus.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Green Eyes, LLC.



Green Eyes, LLC

http://www.AutomaticPetFeedersPlus.com