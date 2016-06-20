Green Planet Group CEO Is Interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --Green Planet Group Inc. (OTCPK:GNPG) CEO, Ed Lonergan was interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show describing its business, subsidiaries and future revenue projections to the Uptick Network Stock Day audience. Green Planet Group Inc. is a holdings company whose subsidiaries are focused on developing green technologies that will have positive impact on the world's environment.



Mr. Lonergan has over 40 years' experience as an entrepreneur in technology based businesses and has been building Green Planet Group since 2006. Currently, the company has 4 subsidiaries ranging from lubrication and fuel additive products to high speed food growing system technologies. Each of these 4 subsidiary companies anticipates significant revenue growth over the next four years.



The subsidiary generating revenue today is XenTx Lubricants which has developed high-tech lubricants and fuel additives. XenTx's goal is to produce products that both improve fuel economy and reduce emissions which will have a significant positive impact on reducing green house gases.



Healing the Earth Inc is another high growth opportunity of Green Planet that is expected to complete its "proof of system" within the next six weeks. Healing the Earth is projected to start producing revenue by the 3rd or 4th quarter in 2016.



The technology is a high speed growing system which produces organic foods at the Point of Consumption which reduces the losses that occur when the fresh produce is shipped. What makes this system unique is that it grows organic food with 90% less resources. This system can function in low drought areas, such as the Southwestern US, or other drought stricken areas of the World. This food growing system is considered "disruptive" and is the beginning of something new that could change the World's economy.



Mr. Ed Lonergan was interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show and described Green Planet Group's plans that are unfolding with all the subsidiaries within their company.



About Green Planet Group, Inc.

The Company is comprised of four wholly-owned subsidiaries: one operating company and four development companies. XenTx Lubricants, Inc. produces lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel engines. AAQIS, Inc. is developing a hydrogen generator which greatly reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Green Mining Technologies, Inc. is developing green technologies for the mining of precious metals. The Company's Healing the Earth subsidiary is developing a new Fast Track™ growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh, organic food.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as defined -- Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Green Planet Group, Inc. cautions that the statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and no guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from projections in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at time the statements are made.



