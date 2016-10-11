Green Polkadot Box Inc. Retains UPTICK Newswire as an Investor Relations Firm

Mt. Pleasant, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --Green PolkaDot Box Inc. (OTCPK:GPDB), announced today that it has retained UPTICK Newswire, LLC as an investor relations firm.



In addition to serving as the point of contact for current and future investors, UPTICK Newswire will provide the company with content promotion and press release distribution to improve shareholder liquidity and attract new shareholders and investors to the company.



"I'm exciting to work with Green PolkaDot Box," said Everett Jolly, CEO of UPTICK Newswire. "They're truly undervalued and I think we can really get the ball rolling for them."



About GPDB

Green PolkaDot Box® is America's "first mover" online U.S. distributor of CLEAN foods—direct to consumer—through a disruptive Health Merchant™ network comprised of hundreds of market influencers that reach over 45-million consumers.



Visit www.gpdb.biz/ for Investor information.



To learn more about GPDB's Health Merchant program go to http://www.greenpolkadotbox.com/healthmerchant



For additional information contact CEO Rod Smith at 801-478-2500, ext. 1000 or write to: rsmith@greenpolkadotbox.com



