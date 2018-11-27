Green Solar Technologies COO Edward Harner Releases Q3 2018 Results

North Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2018 --The leading nation-wide solar installation company reported strong sales growth in key markets, expansion into new markets, and robust increase in both revenue and profits.



Edward Harner, Chief Operating Officer at GST, said, "We are very happy with our year-to-date performance. We've managed to outperform our expectations in both our expansion efforts as well as our sales and profit projections."



Green Solar Technologies announced that they have entered new states including Illinois, Wyoming, and Montana. Harner said, "We had been eyeing Illinois for a long time, and with the recent positive developments in the state's solar programs, we expect that it will be an important market for us. Also, we discovered that there is high demand for solar in Wyoming and Montana. Although these states have low populations, there are enough people who want solar and not enough companies that install. We're happy to be able to serve those markets."



As the only nationwide solar installer to testify in front of the United State International Trade Commission (ITC), Green Solar Technologies has gained new business from customers who appreciate the company's pro-U.S. manufacturing stance. "Our customers care that we do what's right, not only for our company, but also for our suppliers and it's ultimately our customers who want quality American-made panels," says Harner.



Green Solar Technologies noted that they have had a significant increase in referrals which led to the largest year-on-year sales revenue increase in their history. "Referrals contributed greatly to our company's lowest cost per acquisition that we've ever had, which increased our margins," said Harner.



Edward Harner concluded, "Overall, our company is in a great place. The solar industry continues to grow and we're on track to have a strong fourth quarter. 2019 should be a huge year for us as we have many exciting initiatives that we plan on rolling out. Stay tuned."