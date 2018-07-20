Green Solar Technologies Motorcycle Team Will Compete in MotoAmerica Championship of Utah

North Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2018 --Zvik, number 161, has been motorcycle racing for 12 years. He began racing in the 600cc class and in 2016 moved up to 1000ccs.



For this weekend's event, Zvik will be joining the Stock 1000 Qualifying Round for 1000cc motorcycle racers. He will be riding his Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Motorcycle for a clean Top 10 finish. There will be a Eurmax Canopy set-up for Zvik at the beginning of the event for public relations.



The Stock 1000 Practice is scheduled for Saturday, July 21st at 9:05 AM and will last for 25 minutes followed by a qualifying round at 5:00 PM and another on Sunday, July 22nd at 10:50 AM. Each qualifying round will last 35 minutes. The official race will begin at 4:30 PM and will go for 10 laps of grueling, corner-bending, dirt-spitting mania with 19 other racers. Speeds are expected in excess of 150 MPH.



Green Solar Technologies Race Team