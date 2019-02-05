Green Solar Technologies Partners with Mission Solar to Support American Manufacturing

North Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2019 --Green Solar Technologies has recently entered into a partnership with Mission Solar, a San Antonio, Texas-based solar panel manufacturing company whose products are designed, manufactured, and assembled in the United States.



This alliance underscores Green Solar Technologies' firm commitment to install only the highest quality American-made solar equipment exclusively. To this point, in August of 2017, Edward Harner, COO of Green Solar Technologies, testified in Washington D.C. to the United States International Trade Commission on behalf of American solar manufacturers in favor of tariffs placed on panels imported from foreign countries, a measure that would inhibit the dumping of cheap, inferior quality solar panels into the U.S. market.



Green Solar Technologies is proud to join forces with Mission Solar to deliver the best solar products on the market. GST is particularly impressed with Mission Solar's strict quality standards and history of military and utility-scale projects.



Mission Solar guarantees 3x quality testing, meaning that their panels will test three times beyond the IEC standard for thermal cycling, damp heat, and humidity freeze. According to Mission Solar, their "modules receive multiple quality checks throughout the entire process and are subject to stringent quality and reliability testing. Each product exceeds industry requirements and is backed by an independent 25-year linear warranty."



Edward Harner states "Warranties, as well as quality, are of utmost importance to us a solar installation company. We feel assured that Mission solar exceeds all quality standards."



Not only does Mission Solar excel in quality testing, they use vertical integration and are the world's third-largest polysilicon producer making them far less vulnerable to supply issues and pricing pressures. Additionally, this allows Mission Solar to control the quality of materials they use in their manufacturing processes.



Green Solar Technologies appreciates that Mission Solar works heavily in manufacturing solar equipment for large military projects. Harner states that the partnership between GST and Mission Solar is "the perfect marriage especially since a great deal of Green Solar's customers are veterans, and we want to make sure that we are installing the best possible solar energy systems for those who served for our country."



Mission Solar was also the choice manufacturer for Warren Buffett's choice solar manufacturer for Berkshire Hathaway. "It makes us feel good that Warren Buffett chose Mission Solar. If they're good enough for him, then they must be good enough for us," says Harner.



Green Solar Technologies and Mission Solar look forward to the mutual strength-building advantages of their new partnership. "We see the opportunity to grow together," says Harner. GST's customers, whose satisfaction and happiness are our principal focus, are sure to be rewarded by this alliance, and for all who will benefit, the future is looking very "sunny".