Green Way Pavements Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Introduce Mission Grid-Paver, the Green Alternative for Pavements

Binghamton, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2017 --Green Way Pavements®, a noted developer of environmentally friendly pavement products, has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for their upcoming venture. The company has recently developed a permeable, recycled, plastic grid-paver that will be available soon as the Mission Grid-Paver™. Funds raised via Indiegogo will be spent by Green Way Pavements® to start producing this eco-friendly pavement alternative that better serves the environment by reducing pollutants present with asphalt and concrete.



Green Way Pavements® claims that Mission Grid-Pavers™ will serve as a green pavement solution that will also offer additional benefits such as long-term savings, long-term durability, and simplified maintenance. Some other benefits include storm water and erosion control by functioning as a system for soil and gravel stabilization.



The most noteworthy features of the Mission Grid-Pavers™ include



- Made of recycled plastic compounds

- Provides a life span of more than twenty years

- Eliminates the need for heavy construction equipment and excessive labor

- Fill with gravel, grass, colored stone, rubber, chips, or dirt

- Lightweight and simple to install

- Minimal expansion and contraction

- Excellent strength and stability

- Resistant to weather, chemical, and UV



The total estimated funding requirement for the completion of this project is $290,000. Funds raised via Indiegogo will be spent by Green Way Pavements® to:



- Purchase specialized equipment for manufacturing the Mission Grid-Paver™

- To educate people about the Mission Grid-Paver™

- To put product on procurement and vendors lists

- To initiate steps towards capturing the market

- Hiring necessary manpower for the project



As per plans, the manufacturing of the Mission Grid-Pavers™ is expected to start by September, 2018.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit: http://bit.ly/2vvmJMc



The official website of Green Way Pavements® is http://greenwaypavements.com/



About Green Way Pavements®

Green Way Pavements®, certified by New York State as a WBE organization, has been a distributor of environmentally friendly products for the past 5 years, specializing in recycled plastic grid-paver systems. The company is committed to delivering the very best of their expertise and resources towards bringing their clients the utmost satisfaction in their building and design needs. The company owners are deeply rooted in the realm of Human Development and carry those attributes into their commercial endeavors. Not only do they supply environmental products, but also serve as educators and coaches for their clients to best fulfill their mission, which help derived the name of their new product: The Mission Grid-Paver™.