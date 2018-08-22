Greenback Expat Tax Services Named to Inc. 5000 List, Celebrates with $5000 Giveaway

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2018 --Nine million US expats live and work abroad, accounting for more Americans than the populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Washington D.C., Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Montana, Rhode Island, and Maine combined. The expat population has steadily risen, nearly doubling between 1999 and 2016, giving rise to organizations in niche industries that cater to their community specifically.



One such company is Greenback Expat Tax Services, a tax company that specializes in the preparation of expat taxes for Americans abroad. Greenback started as a small company founded by two US expats, Carrie and David McKeegan, who were underwhelmed by their experience with the available expat tax preparation companies. The options were limited and expensive. The McKeegans realized that their entrepreneurial and financial backgrounds provided exactly what they needed in order to start a company specifically designed to serve the needs of the growing American expat population. Soon after, Greenback Expat Tax Services was born. Today, Greenback has filed over 26,000 tax returns, served US expats in 212+ countries and territories, and helped 9,000 expats worldwide, and retains 40 employees across five continents!



Recently listed as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America, Greenback's growth has matched the pace of Americans moving abroad. Touted as "the most prestigious honor for growing private businesses and business leaders," the Inc. 5000 list has been around for almost 40 years and has catalogued the growth of incredible businesses worldwide.



Greenback Expat Tax Services is celebrating this momentous occasion with a giveaway of $5,000 in free tax preparation. Ten lucky expats will win free Federal Tax Return preparation (a value of $485). Interested expats enter by simply completing their Federal Tax Return between 8/15 and 9/10. Winners will be randomly selected and notified on 9/14.



"We're so proud to announce that Greenback Expat Tax Services is among the top 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. The expat community continues to grow, and we consider it an honor to help this expanding group of Americans abroad manage their often complicated expat tax situation," said CEO and Co-founder Carrie McKeegan.



Serving the expat population, in addition to creating a new, niche industry, comes with unique challenges. Since Greenback clients are scattered across the globe, the company is completely distributed and has been at the forefront of the new era of office-less enterprises. The 100% remote team has undergone whirlwind growth thanks to the loyalty of their customers, innovative use of technology, and the dedication of their employees.



About Greenback US Expat Tax Services

Greenback Expat Tax Services makes life better for Americans living abroad by taking away the anxiety and hassle surrounding US expat taxes. Greenback understands that filing US taxes while overseas can be daunting, but Greenback was founded on the belief that it doesn't have to be that way. Greenback's expat-expert CPAs and IRS Enrolled Agents help expats navigate a complex system in a way that makes sense for their individual situation.



Contact us at info@greenbacktaxservices.com. You can also visit us at http://www.greenbacktaxservices.com.