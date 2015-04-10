Greenco Announces 45 Years in Business

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --Greenco/Duramaster an industry leader in pneumatic air cylinders and linear actuators celebrate their 45th anniversary this year. The company offers a wide variety of cylinder designs for many different industrial applications. The family owned business believes in American manufacturing. Their 25,000 square-foot Tampa facility houses 5 businesses and all manufacturing operations. Greenco manufacturing operations have proudly remained on US soil since the company's inception.



Greenco's dedication to their employees and staying on American soil has made them a stable employer. Most employees are experts, tenured, and have been with the company for 10 plus years. Greenco lends the company success to the dedication of their employees, distributors, and customers. President Joe Green states, "We believe that each individual employee is important to the overall success of the company, and, as a small company, consider our fellow employees to be much like a big family that stands together and helps each other as circumstances require."



Greenco's decision to remain stateside is rooted in their belief in employing Americans and encouraging their bond with the company. Greenco also believes in cultivating personal business relationships, something not as easily achieved with impersonal overseas vendors. The company sees tremendous value in maintaining US operations and proudly contributes to the increase of American manufacturing trends.



Greenco sends their gratitude to all customers and key distributors who stuck with them in good times and bad. Loyal customers, distributors, and employees are vital to their 45 years in business and to their future successes.



Greenco Manufacturing Corporation is a leading manufacturer of rodless cylinders and NFPA cylinders that offers a wide variety of cylinder designs for all kinds of industrial applications. They also manufacturer a line of air over oil cylinders (air/oil tanks) and Powr-Tube® short stroke linear actuators (inflatable bladders). Greenco has a reputation of manufacturing high quality, long lasting designs that stand the test of time. www.greencocylinders.com.



