Greencorner Announces First Release of Furniture Line

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2017 --Greencorner, known for their commercial market African mahogany umbrellas, announces the first release of their furniture line. Along with their first furniture release, they are releasing their first metal umbrella.



For years Greencorner has made a commercial line of umbrellas and bases. Many customers have been asking for matching furniture for years. Of course Greencorner is about quality in all products they produce so it took time to create the right furniture pieces.



In the first release of furniture, Greencorner is offering a very comfortable chaise lounge that provides a mahogany frame with marine grade fabric seat and pillow. All the fabric including the pillow were made to be machine washable. The other furniture piece is an African mahogany side table that will compliment any outdoor or indoor space.



The metal umbrellas are 9' white frames. They are made to be the same Greencorner quality that everyone expects so that they will last a long time. The canopies will be the same marine grade used on their mahogany umbrellas for years.



In 2018, Greencorner plans to release more furniture, including the table and chair sets made of mahogany. These will also provide a great look for outdoor and indoor use.



We spoke to Greencorner's General Manager Cheryl Hagman and asked her thoughts on this news. She said, "We are really excited about this new line. This is something that we have been wanting to do for years but we wanted to make sure that they went through our harsh quality testing before we offered them to our customers. The hardest part was keeping all the products here as everyone on our team just loves these items and would love to have them in their own homes."



Greencorner will be releasing their first pieces of furniture and their new metal umbrellas on July 1, 2017.



For further information, you can call them at: 407-851-7018 or email: info@greencorner.com. You can also take a look at their product on their website at: http://www.greencorner.com.