Greencorner USA Is Expanding to New Exciting Products

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2018 --Greencorner has been providing African Mahogany commercial umbrellas for over 25 years along with their stainless steel bases. Their products are in some prestigious locations such as Hyatt, Hilton, Microsoft, Hard Rock along with The Boathouse in Disney Springs.



Their newest addition is their steel frames. Like all other quality products Greencorner offers, these frames have been tested and improved upon for the past two years before making them available to their clients. These frames will stand the test of time and Greencorner is backing that with a 5 year frame warranty.



Currently, they are offering 3 different sizes; 9' hexagonal, 10' square and 6.5' square. These frames are definitely great looking and will give a modern clean look to any space.



We spoke to the General Manager, Cheryl Hagman, at Greencorner and she said, "I am so excited about our new products this year and can't wait to share them with our customers. Adding more classic durable items will definitely make our clients as excited as we are."



If you would like to see more of what Greencorner has to offer, give them a call at 407-851-7018 or email them at info@greencorner.com. You can also view their products at greencorner.com.