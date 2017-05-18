GreenGelo Founder's One-Woman Show Set to Change How the Mainstream Sees Urban Teens

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2017 --Raw, real, and revelatory, the Queen of Spoken Word and Founder of GreenGelo, Audra D. Luke, will soon release her latest project. Using self-expression as a healer, in keeping with her mission, she will use creativity to shine a light on what makes urban youth tick. To that end, the One-Woman Spoken Word Stage Play will theatrically highlight three characters and their harrowing experiences in the inner city. Much like the published author's books, hopes are, it will bring much-needed awareness and support to GreenGelo; the video network poised to bring life-changing results to challenged creatives currently without a voice.



A call to action for the community, the show will be the finale to a series of video blogs seen on Luke's website and YouTube page. The author of "In the Trenches" and "Powerless to Empowered," both dedicated 100% to the support of GreenGelo, said of the effort, "I found that teens were so angry and relied on the media to obtain a sense of self. I created GreenGelo to give them a way to share their own identity. The result is raw and has engendered change. I had a rough childhood, myself. I was sexually assaulted, I fought a lot, and I gave up on myself at a very young age. Poetry helped to save me. It'll save them too."



The result of 15-years of dedication and vision to empower high school and incarcerated teenagers using poetry, Luke is a mentor, a teacher, and an inspiration. In addition to working with artists such as Patti LaBelle, Prince, and Sean "Puffy" Combs, Luke has been profiled on HBO, BET, CNN, AND TBS for her efforts. Her work has been chronicled in "Dear Diary…Letters from Lana" which is an award-winning novel about her life and the lives of those who her work has touched.



For more information visit www.AudraLuke.com and www.GreenGelo.com.



About Audra Luke

Audra D. Luke who is a lawyer by trade, an author, writer, poet, producer, teen advocate, and founder of Lucky Lukes Production as well as the nonprofit GreenGelo.



About GreenGelo Inc.

GreenGelo is an online non-profit video network for urban teens. A venue for up and coming talents to showcase their creativity, the site offers mentorship and collaboration opportunities with producers, production groups, and various media sources.



