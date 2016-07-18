Greenkraft, Inc. CFO Sosi Bardakjian Was Interviewed on the Uptick Network

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2016 --Sosi Bardakjian with Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT) was interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show with host and CEO Everett Jolly. Sosi spoke in regards to the success of their alternative fuel trucks, where Greenkraft fits in a competitive market, and how their products line up to federal mandates. The interview and distribution was paid by Greenkraft, Inc. and approved by Sosi Bardakjian. The distribution was sent out to the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio show, sponsors, its affiliates and social media distribution platforms.



To listen to the interview please click here.



About Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB: GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc. is a manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. Greenkraft offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. Greenkraft's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG in Classes 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed American natural gas and propane gas forward cabin trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines. For more information, please visit our website at www.greenkraftinc.com.



Disclosure Statement:



Any statements that we make, other than historical facts, contain forward-looking information based on our business plans and assumptions at the time of disclosure. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, our expected growth strategies, projected operating results, anticipated timing for developing, obtaining approval for and bringing products to market and the status of R&D. Our business, as well as each product we develop and market, is subject to various risks and uncertainties beyond our control. Therefore, these forward-looking statements might differ substantially from the actual results. Risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's future results and financial condition include, but are not limited to, the factors described below. Information disclosed is subject to addition, change or deletion without notice.



