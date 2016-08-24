Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT) Adds More Distributors to Distribute Greenkraft Trucks All Across the USA

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT), a nationally recognized player in the alternative fuel engine and vehicle market, announces today that the Company is currently adding more distributors to distribute Greenkraft trucks throughout the United States. In addition GKIT will be adding new dealers in many States to expand the Company's domestic distribution network and the overall revenue.



Sosi Bardakjian, CFO of Greenkraft, Inc. said the following about the expansion. "Greenkraft has experienced tremendous growth in recent years with a 500% increase in total revenue in the last year alone. However, this sets the bar very high for Greenkraft and if we are going to keep up that level of growth; then it is imperative to expand our distribution network to new places. This new distribution network will open up the door for millions of dollars of quickly realized additional revenue for Greenkraft."



Greenkraft, Inc. continues to work diligently to provide long-term value for the Company and its shareholders alike by increasing revenues and executing their clearly defined expansion plan that will allow GKIT to become the #1 source for alternative fuel trucks in North America. Greenkraft will constantly update the public and its shareholders as this exciting expansion continues to progress.



About Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc., a revenue generating publicly traded company, is a manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. GKIT offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. GKIT's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG in Classes 3,4,5,6, and 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed American natural gas and propane gas forward cabin trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines.



