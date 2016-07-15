Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT) CFO to Appear on National Internet Radio Show on July 18th

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2016 --Greenkraft Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT), a California based manufacturer of alternative fuel trucks and alternative fuel systems is pleased to announce that Sosi Bardakjian, the Chief Financial Officer of Greenkraft, Inc. will appear on the "Stock Day" Radio Show on July 18th at approximately 9:00 a.m. (EST)* to discuss Company operations, progress, and enormous revenue increases!



GKIT has a tremendous amount of good news to tell not only their shareholders, but the public as a whole. The CFO is quoted as saying "The recent partnership with Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is a game changer for Greenkraft because Allison is the largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and will significantly increase Greenkraft's market presence and overall industry awareness!" The Company expects that these new trucks designed to run with the Allison Transmission package will also dramatically increase Greenkraft's revenue.



Aside from the Allison Transmission news, the radio show will be focusing on other various topics including Company operations, expansion, and most of all financial results and projections for both the current and the upcoming fiscal year. Tune in to UPTICK Network and the "Stock Day" Internet Radio Show on Monday, July 18th at 9:00 a.m. (EST) to hear the full report.



*Date & Time are subject to change.



About Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc. is a manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. GKIT offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. GKIT's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG in Classes 3,4,5,6, and 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed American natural gas and propane gas forward cabin trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.greenkraftinc.com.



