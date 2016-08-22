Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT) Expands to the Agricultural Market by Offering Farmers an Alternative to Diesel Engines

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2016 --Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT), a nationally recognized player in the alternative fuel engine and vehicle market, announces a major market penetration into the multi-billion dollar agricultural market. Farmers have traditionally relied solely on diesel engines to power the wide variety of equipment used to grow food and fiber for not only the Country but for the world. However, the new generation of diesel engines are saddled with EPA-mandated Tier IV emission controls which add both cost and complexity.



Greenkraft believes the time is right for the agricultural industry to move away from diesel and embrace alternative fuel engines which are both much cheaper to purchase and much cheaper to operate. Greenkraft has partnered with distributors to distribute and service its propane and natural gas fueled 6L, 8L, and 9L engines for both mobile and stationary applications. Recently, Greenkraft attended the 49th annual World Ag Expo, the largest agricultural show on the planet. Greenkraft's engines generated much interest and several farmers said they have been looking for an alternative to diesel engines for several years. Greenkraft and its management are very excited about the enormous potential for sales in this market and are devoting major resources to promoting our products.



This new thrust into the agricultural market opens up the doors for millions of dollars of short-term revenue for the Company. Greenkraft fully intends to keep its shareholders and the public informed of this exciting development as it begins to unfold.



About Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc. is a manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. GKIT offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. GKIT's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG in Classes 3,4,5,6, and 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed American natural gas and propane gas forward cabin trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines.



For more information, please visit our website at www.greenkraftinc.com.



