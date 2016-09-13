Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT) Has Successfully Converted Isuzu and Ford Brand Vehicles to Run on Alternative Fuel

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2016 --Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT), a nationally recognized player in the alternative fuel engine and vehicle market, announces today that the Company has successfully converted Isuzu and Ford brand vehicles to run on alternative fuel. This is a huge milestone for the company that will dramatically increase both distribution and revenue in the coming months as Greenkraft is leading the way in the alternative fuel truck movement.



George Gemayel, CEO of Greenkraft, Inc. said the following about the recent Company innovation. "Greenkraft has been working on converting these types of vehicles for quite some time and we are so pleased that we have accomplished our goal of creating alternative fuel vehicles for major brand names like Isuzu and Ford. This new innovation will open up all types of new revenue streams as well as a much bigger piece of the overall market share for Greenkraft!"



Greenkraft, Inc. continues to work diligently to provide long-term value for the Company and its shareholders alike by increasing revenues and executing their clearly defined expansion plan that will allow GKIT to become the #1 source for alternative fuel trucks in North America. Greenkraft will constantly update the public and its shareholders with all Company progress.



About Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc., a revenue generating publicly traded company, is a major manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. GKIT offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. GKIT's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG in Classes 3,4,5,6, and 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed American natural gas and propane gas forward cabin trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines.



For more information, please visit our website at www.greenkraftinc.com.



