Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT) Is Now Manufacturing Alternative Fuel Trucks with Refrigeration Options

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --Greenkraft Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT), a California based manufacturer of alternative fuel trucks and alternative fuel systems is pleased to announce that it is now manufacturing trucks that run on alternative fuel and offer an option for clients to be able to install refrigeration boxes. Greenkraft, Inc. remains on the cutting edge of the alternative fuel movement by being one of the only companies in the world to offer a refrigeration option with alternative fuel truck. George Gemayel, the CEO of GKIT is quoted as saying, "these new refrigeration truck options are yet another aspect that sets Greenkraft apart from the rest of the alternative fuel truck industry. The best part of these new refrigeration trucks is that it will significantly boost our revenue not only this year, but for several years to come."



These trucks can be used in industries where refrigeration boxes are needed. Greenkraft's truck configuration allows for refrigeration unit bodies to be installed that are used for the food and beverage industry. The performance of the trucks are one of the best available in the industry. The trucks are available in classes from 14,500 LBS to 26,000 LBS GVWR and Greenkraft is working on higher GVWR's up to 33,000 LBS GVWR. The refrigeration option provides the heavy duty truck industry a new choice for a truck that has refer capability that runs with alternative fuel. Greenkraft is happy to provide these types of solutions to businesses throughout the USA and now with the option to add refrigeration boxes!



About Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc. is a manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. GKIT offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. GKIT's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG in Classes 3,4,5,6, and 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed American natural gas and propane gas forward cabin trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines.



