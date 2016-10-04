Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT) Revolutionizes the Lunch Trucks Industry by Building Trucks That Run on Propane Fuel

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT), a nationally recognized player in the alternative fuel engine and vehicle market, announces today that the Company has successfully received health department approval for their design to build Lunch trucks on Greenkraft cab over trucks. GKIT will construct these trucks from the ground up in their facility located in Santa Ana, California. These trucks are unlike any other lunch truck ever made since they run on Propane fuel not only to power the engine, but also to power a stove or oven for the Lunch truck operators to make their food. This revolutionary new innovation will save Lunch truck operators a great deal of money on fuel costs since propane is considerably cheaper than regular gasoline or diesel fuel.



George Gemayel, CEO of Greenkraft, Inc. said the following about the recent Company innovation. "Greenkraft is so pleased to release our latest innovation to the clean energy truck market. GKIT has just solved the most major problem that lunch truck operators face and has substantially reduced their overall fuel costs. GKIT is now the only producer of lunch trucks that run on propane fuel to both power the engine and operate the cooking appliances." The lunch truck business is booming and you can see them on the streets. In addition to building new lunch trucks from scratch, GKIT is also able to convert existing trucks from regular fuel to Propane. This new product line opens up the doors for GKIT into a whole new sector of the truck industry and is expected to substantially boost not only revenue, but also shareholder value.



Greenkraft, Inc. continues to work diligently to provide long-term value for the Company and its shareholders alike by increasing revenues and executing their clearly defined expansion plan that will allow GKIT to become the #1 source for alternative fuel trucks in North America. Greenkraft will constantly update the public and its shareholders on all Company progress.



About Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc., a revenue generating publicly traded company, is a major manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. GKIT offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. GKIT's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG in Classes 3,4,5,6, and 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed American natural gas and propane gas forward cabin trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines.



For more information, please visit our website at www.greenkraftinc.com.



