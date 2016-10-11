Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT) Solves the Diesel Fuel Problem and Projects to Acquire 20+ New Truck Dealers

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT), a nationally recognized player in the alternative fuel engine and vehicle market is pleased to announce that the Company has made tremendous strides towards solving some of the biggest problem that Diesel truck operators face which is fuel costs. Diesel fuel is extremely expensive and is generally the biggest cost faced by Diesel truck operators in addition to their need and use of a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) which also adds to the cost. Furthermore diesel fuel causes health issues for operators and everyone in the environment. GKIT has created trucks that run solely on Propane gas and no not require the use of Diesel engines or fuel. Propane gas is considerably less expensive than diesel fuel and will drastically reduce the truck operators overall cost to run their trucks. It is projected that GKIT will acquire at least 20-25 new truck dealers as clients during the 2017 fiscal year which will substantially boost GKIT's already increasing revenues.



George Gemayel, CEO of Greenkraft, Inc. said the following about the recent Company innovation. "Everyone at Greenkraft has worked diligently to help solve the diesel fuel problem for today's truck drivers and it makes me so happy to know that our Company is going to be on the forefront of the clean energy truck movement. Nearly every day I speak to a diesel truck operator that complains about the high cost of operating their truck due increasing fuel costs and the mandatory Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF); so GKIT's new propane trucks has solved both these problems and helped operators lower their costs. The acquisition of several new truck clients in the coming months will exponentially increases GKIT's multi-million dollar revenue."



Greenkraft, Inc. continues to work diligently to provide long-term value for the Company and its shareholders alike by increasing revenues and executing their clearly defined expansion plan that will allow GKIT to become the #1 source for alternative fuel trucks in North America. Greenkraft will constantly update the public and its shareholders on all Company progress by way of regular press releases and timely SEC filings.



About Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc., a profitable, revenue generating publicly traded company, is a major manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. GKIT offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. GKIT's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG in Classes 3,4,5,6, and 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed American natural gas and propane gas forward cabin trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines.



For more information, please visit our website at http://www.greenkraftinc.com.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



Contact

GreenKraft Inc.

Website: www.greenkraftinc.com

Phone: 714 545-7777

Email: info@greenkraftinc.com



Source: UPTICK Newswire