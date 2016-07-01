Greenkraft, Inc. Publishes 500% Revenue Increase and Continues Positive Momentum by Achieving Near Zero Emissions in Their Trucks

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2016 --Greenkraft Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT), a California based manufacturer of alternative fuel trucks and alternative fuel systems announced by way of their recently filed Form 10-K that revenues for the last fiscal year show nearly a 500% increase! Greenkraft posted revenues this past year of $12,340,000 which represents unbelievable growth over 2014's posted revenue of $2,496,000; and Greenkraft expects considerable growth again in 2016 as well!



In addition to the impressive financial news, Greenkraft has also announced that it has achieved near zero emissions on various alternative fuel products running on alternative fuels. These near zero emission engines and trucks can be used in transportation industry throughout the USA. The near zero emission engines Greenkraft is working on is an 8.0 liter and will be used in Greenkraft's Class 6 and Class 7 trucks running on CNG and LPG. The performance of these trucks will be one of the best available in the industry.



There are incentives available as well for fleets that purchase near zero emissions alternative fuel trucks to replace their diesel trucks. The incentives can range from $40,000 and up per truck through different government programs. In many States using CNG fuel provides more than 50% savings to fleets, which can help their business save money instantly and directly from their daily operations. Greenkraft is currently acquiring dealers throughout the USA to provide Greenkraft trucks to fleets in the following classes 4 to 7.



About Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB:GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc. is a manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. Greenkraft offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. Greenkraft's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG in classes 3,4,5,6, and 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed American natural gas and propane gas forward cabin trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.greenkraftinc.com.



