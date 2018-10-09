Spring Hill, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --One thing that has always helped for the betterment of the environment and the health of people is the use of Eco-friendly products and solutions. This is the reason that GreenPro Cleaning is on a mission to change the way cleaning and servicing are done. They have recently established their professional green cleaning company in Middle Tennessee, and the results are incredible!



Most of the products out there that are used for cleaning purposes of the home and business contain harsh chemicals that not only harm the environment and the surfaces they are used on but also children and pets. Because of these detergents containing harsh chemicals, people develop allergies and more that sometimes come off as chronic.



GreenPro Cleaning, on the other hand, is committed to cleaning homes and businesses in a way that is harmless, cleaner and delivers long-lasting results. This innovative method of cleaning goes a long way in improving the health of families that suffer from allergies and other symptoms. Green Cleaning is here now and it is the future, it's the way cleaning was always meant to be. The owner of the GreenPro Cleaning, Ron Steele, shares the same values as various people who support Eco-friendliness and that makes GreenPro Cleaning a one of its kind residential and commercial cleaning service provider.



Ron always cared for humanity, children and animals. And to help people and animals get healthier, he had to do something to make the environment healthier by mitigating toxins in it. This is one of the reasons Ron combined his business experience with his human health education both of over 20 years, and created GreenPro Cleaning with a mission to bring healthier, safer and greener solutions to as many people as he possibly can.



There is an extensive range of services that GreenPro Cleaning provides including green carpet cleaning where they make carpets safer, healthier, fresh and deep clean again. One of GreenPro's slogans is "We Green Clean almost anything". And it's not just limited to cleaning, unlike the typical cleaning methods, GreenPro uses certified green cleaning solutions to clean all surfaces even carpet & tile. These Green Solutions are easy on all surfaces including the fabric of carpet. The green solutions GreenPro Cleaning uses are free from the typical harsh cleaning chemicals that are dangerous for animals, children, human health and the environment. This not only enhances the life of what they're cleaning but helps families live a healthy and toxic free lifestyle.



They also provide an incredible Eco-friendly pressure washing service that removes the grime, dirt, mildew and mold from the home or business outdoor surfaces and leaves them squeaky clean! They never leave behind the dangerous chemicals and bleach on your porch, driveway, sidewalk or parking lot that others use which can harm your pets and more.



Another impeccable service by GreenPro Cleaning is the regular house cleaning. They strategically use green products to clean the bathroom, kitchen, common rooms and any selected bedrooms and by the time they are done, the home is spotless. With the use of green non-toxic solutions, the environment of the home or business also becomes healthier each time you use GreenPro Cleaning for your cleaning needs.



These are a few primary services by GreenPro Cleaning and each of these is designed to benefit the health of employees at work and residents of the home by making the indoor environment healthier. The use of green cleaning and green solutions provide various health benefits. They use products that are more natural, biodegradable and safe so the environment will be free from toxins that typical detergents and harsh chemicals release. There will be minimal chances of allergies, and the risk of diseases like asthma will be reduced because of the elimination of most germs, dust and chemical gasses in your indoor air quality. Lastly, cleaning costs are also affordable so besides being safe and health friendly, this method is pocket-friendly as well.



"I promise to provide you with the best trained and certified cleaning technicians (including myself), outstanding customer service, and a superior cleaning process that meets or exceeds manufacturer's recommendations and green cleaning standards. My family and I want you to know that we love helping people and adding value to their life through health, safety, and information. We'll Green Clean almost anything for you and we'd be happy to serve you. We are locally family owned and operated. Our family of Hunt's and Steele's have lived in Tennessee for over 200 years farming their land."



-Ron Steele, Owner/LLC Manager of Live and Work Enlightened by Ron Steele dba Green Pro Cleaning and GreenPro Carpet Cleaning



About GreenPro Cleaning

GreenPro Cleaning and GreenPro Carpet Cleaning were created by Ron Steele. Through his passions and over 25 years of experiences, he's developed the wisdom and understanding of how important it is that people inform themselves and take great care of their health to live the best quality of life possible.



