Greenwich Village Restaurant Welcomes New Wine Director

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2018 --Villanelle, a Greenwich Village neighborhood restaurant, welcomes new Wine Director Sarah Tracey to the team.



Sarah is a certified sommelier, wine educator, entertaining expert, and wine lifestyle writer based in New York City. Her new role at Villanelle will focus on overseeing the restaurant's wine program and staff education and hosting private dining events.



When asked about her new role at Villanelle, Sarah said, "I am thrilled to join the team at Villanelle. Working with such fresh and creative dishes coming from the kitchen is a dream from a wine perspective; food that is so comforting yet seasonal and elevated gives me a lot of inspiration to draw from in creating a dynamic wine program. And the intimate and chic atmosphere is the perfect backdrop for creating memorable wine experiences."



Villanelle's intimate dining room and bar is available for private dining events for up to 70 guests. Large group, full or partial buy-outs are available for lunch, brunch, cocktails, and dinner. To inquire about food and beverage options please visit http://www.villanellenyc.com/private-events.html for more information.



About Villanelle

Villanelle brings the bounty of the countryside to the city for lunch, brunch, dinner, private parties, and corporate dining events. Join them at their Greenwich Village farm to table restaurant, conveniently located 2 blocks from Union Square, for artisanal modern American cooking, a thoughtfully curated wine list and imaginative cocktails using the highest quality seasonal and sustainably sourced ingredients in a lively, welcoming atmosphere.



Villanelle

15 E 12th St New York, NY 10003

212-989-2474

http://www.villanellenyc.com