Greg Hodnett and Champion Racing Oil Win at Knoxville

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2018 --Driving the familiar Heffner No. 27, the Central Pennsylvania regular grabbed the lead from pole sitter Brock Zearfoss on the opening lap and was up to the task on three-single file restarts, holding back 2010 Knoxville Nationals winner Tim Shaffer's last-lap charge for his second career victory at the half-mile track.



"I had no idea, I was holding on for dear life and trying not to make any mistakes," Hodnett said. "I didn't know anybody was there, I was just driving the wheels off of it."



Hodnett, who in recent years has only raced at Knoxville during the Nationals, said the track fits his driving style.



"I really like Knoxville. I like the way it races," said Hodnett, who was runner-up in the Knoxville Nationals in 1997. "You can drive pretty straight and drive pretty hard. It lends itself to my driving style. I always felt comfortable here and I love the atmosphere. It gets me, I won't say excited, but up in the seat."



