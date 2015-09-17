Greg Hodnett and Heffner Racing Dialed in for a Championship Run at Upcoming Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2015 --Greg Hodnett was born in Memphis, TN. Hodnett, a member of the famed Pennsylvania Posse, is a former World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year (1993) He is the defending champion of the Speedway Motors/Champion Racing Oil Central PA Series. He is a 4-time winner of this series. Immensely popular at Williams Grove, Hodnett has carved out a reputation as one of the classiest sprint car drivers around.



The Champion Racing Oil National Open is an event with more than 50 years of history that includes the biggest names in motorsports competing at half-mile Williams Grove Speedway, one of dirt racing's legendary venues. This year's three day competition will pay out $225,000.



Williams Grove Speedway is a half-mile dirt track located in Mechanicsburg, Pa., about 10 miles south of the state capital of Harrisburg. It opened in 1939 and has been host to many championship races. Williams Grove continues a tradition of racing every Friday, and almost every Saturday, including many special events. The most prestigious of these special events this year is the Champion Racing Oil National Open.



Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These "purpose-built" racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines.



