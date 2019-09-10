San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2019 --In a culture where entrepreneurs are in search of life balance while trying to build a successful business, mentorship has proven to be the key to sustainable success for many. Greg Rex, a leading expert on optimal health and entrepreneurship highlights the critical importance of Mastery through Mentorship™ with the release of his new book STOKED: A Spiritual Journey from Employee to Lifestyle Entrepreneur (Merack Publishing, 2019).



Rex is a health coach, speaker and lifestyle entrepreneur who has spent his entire career learning and working with the best in the business: bestselling authors Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, MD, and John Assaraf to name just a few. Rex has started and helped to build ten different companies. In 2002, burnt out on the corporate grind, Greg decided to simplify his life and become a health coach. Partnering with co-founder Dr. Wayne Andersen, they pioneered and built what has become Optavia™ Inc., one of America's largest and successful transformational coaching companies. Optavia™ was named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Fortune and Forbes, and one of the Most Trusted Companies in America by Forbes in 2016 and 2017.



"This book will prepare you for one of the most challenging and rewarding journeys of your life: becoming a lifestyle entrepreneur on a mission," noted three-time New York Times bestselling author John Assaraf.



In his book STOKED: A Spiritual Journey from Employee to Lifestyle Entrepreneur, Rex incorporates key lessons he has learned over the course of his own life experience with the fictional lead character, Mitch Springer. Mitch is a sales representative at a large corporate pharmaceutical company who is overweight, burnt out and completely out of balance. He feels like he's in a rut, with no time to focus on his passions or health.



After realizing he's lost touch with what matters most to him, Mitch decides it's time for a change. He seeks to find a simpler lifestyle that will allow him to find balance in the three areas he's been neglecting most: his health, mind, and finances. A powerful mentor/apprentice relationship emerges that changes everything for Mitch.



"Looking back at all the books I've read, the ones that have had the biggest impact on me were parables. Entertaining stories with life lessons woven in like The Richest Man in Babylon, The Alchemist, or Rich Dad Poor Dad. I wrote STOKED for the ambitious entrepreneur who wants a fun, compelling read while learning time-tested principles and strategies for creating sustainable success. My hope is readers can identify their own passions and talents and further understand how to use those skills in a business that benefits them and society," said Rex when asked about his book.



For more information or to inquire about interviews with Greg Rex, visit http://gregrex.com, or email support@merackpublishing.com. STOKED: A Spiritual Journey from Employee to Lifestyle Entrepreneur is available now on Amazon.