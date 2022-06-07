Greg Tiedeman Joins ConectUS Wireless as Vice President of Sales

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2022 --ConectUS Wireless, a Technology Services Agency and Verizon Platinum Partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Greg Tiedeman as Vice President of Sales.



Mr. Tiedeman has a solid record of success in cellular and channel partner roles, with well-known names such as Sprint, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. Just like ConectUS Wireless, Greg got his start in our industry selling pagers. This makes him the perfect fit for our channel and for our partners across the U.S.



Greg will not only be supporting our existing partners with their core businesses, but also helping them introduce new, complementary offerings that will help them further grow their revenues and attract new clients. He sees great opportunities for our partners to grow ARPU in their SMB and enterprise businesses. He especially highlights Verizon's fixed wireless business internet solution that is now regarded as a game changer for organizations across the U.S.



About ConectUS Wireless

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983 when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.



ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Program offering all of Verizon's Mobility products and services including Smartphones, Tablets, 4G/5G Business Internet, Failover Routers, Jetpacks, BlueJeans, and more. Our unique relationship as a Business Agent with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customer's place of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.



Follow ConectUS: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube



Download the MyConectUS App from Google Play or the App Store.