Gregg Jaden Transforms Travel Photography Business After He Almost Died Twice

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2020 --Gregg Jaden , @greggjaden_ on Instagram on Instagram or or @greggjaden YouTube, is a travel photographer who understands how to photograph the extreme. With an array of Sony cameras at his disposal, he captures moments of beauty around the world in its most breathtaking form. He himself is no stranger to stolen moments. Having overcome 2 Near-Death Experiences, the first NDE was forced to heal and recover for almost 7 years before propelling him and his camera gear to Hang Son Doong, the World's Largest Cave. He and his lens have an appreciation for the living. It's why the former C-Level Executive was recently named Sony Alpha Universe"s Top Travel/Adventure Photographers to follow on Instagram.



"As I went through this experience, I literally thought I was going to die, twice. First a car crash then an emergency neck surgery, as a result of the same car crash, was a catalyst for a major life redesign. After you have been to the other-side and back I guarantee you will view human life differently. It is surreal being surrounded by completely intense unconditional love that made me almost not want to return to earth. Luckily, I had a choice. Obsessed with my new life I never take any moment for granted. The feeling of being cross-eyed exhausted fades away as I travel off the grid to photograph some of the most amazing places on earth that really can't be put into words." says Jaden.



Demonstrating his desire for contribution on helping our planet, Gregg continually speaks at events to help others in business, spirituality and environmental issues. He also loves partnering with mission-based Brands and charities such as @LonelyWhale, the Anthony Robbins Foundation and various non-profit environmental disaster relief organizations. He has the patience to wade through the chaos of hundreds of still moments for a singular, insular image that portrays the visual story. Much like his first NDE, when the physical demands of his own recovery, opened the door for a new opportunity of creative expression.



To be a top travel photographer is no easy task. Gregg displays his landscape photography and best travel photos on social media. "I have no rear view mirror and always look ahead. It's a habit I developed long ago. I want to continue to help and inspire people to live their lives to the fullest and follow their soul's guidance with passion. Utilizing my digital ad agency experience, I pitch adventurous concepts to Brands while delivering simplified converting campaigns. I always keep it simple. Having a deep understanding of what happens when we die gives me tremendous clarity I utilize when strategizing with Brands. This prevents any overthinking while understanding brand objectives. I use this guidance to choose locations for brand product concepts I photograph/film while sharing these experiences with the world" says Jaden.



His unexpected life change gave him the opportunity to take a step back and realize there was more to life than making money and building companies. While healing, Jaden started to put into action his plan to do what he loves. "The healing process was so long and painful realizing my life was adjusting whether I liked it or not. I had to accept it and deal with as best I could. I remember going to so many doctor appointments and doing business calls trying to close accounts from the little room while I waited for the doctor. My new routine became healing from injuries and stopping my company from going under. This is where photography and film saved me. Thankfully, it paid off with patience and perseverance. " says Jaden.



"Social media played a huge role for my new direction. It was crucial for getting my art seen by Brands. I have been able to meet so many incredible souls along my journey around the world while learning about their cultures. I wanted to tell stories that inspired others. Life is a precious gift many of us take for granted. Ive always been spiritual since a young age and I recommend a spiritual awakening which is extremely valuable to anyone. Once a person is enlightened, they will be able to "feel" their way through life and navigate toward their purpose. Guided toward contribution for our planet the way their soul was meant to. As humans, we seek to solve existing problems in business analytically, but the real impact is when your business cares about it's customers with a soul's obsession is when real contribution happens." says Jaden



Like most businesses, before the NDE, Gregg had goals, forecasts, monthly objectives and business planning/execution schedules. When his life suddenly changed, in a split second, survival became the forced priority. "Each day became about pain management, healing and company survival. In a lot of ways it was the worst and best experience of my life that really put everything on track. My existing company was thriving, but something was missing, the NDE's gave me an unexpected crazy new direction. The excitement of not knowing where I was headed forced me to rely on trusting my soul's guidance (gut feeling), while making the right choices, getting back to success." says Jaden



Today, he and his team at Gregg Jaden Studios use their gear and expertise to help small and major Brands with engaging experiences. He's worked with Disney, Cricket Wireless, SONY, G-Technology, Western Digital, Lowepro, HOYA USA, Universal Music, Universal Studios among other major brands. Gregg Jaden Studios are more than Top Travel Photographers, they are fresh, transformative filmmakers generating ideas for Brands. From concept to creation, they invite their clients to recreate their Brand image through a more primal photographic presence. Step into the conversation with one of the prominent Los Angeles Filmmakers. Visit www.greggjaden.com or join the conversation @greggjaden_ on Instagram.



About Gregg Jaden Studios

Gregg Jaden Studios is a team of photographic professionals and filmmakers lead by former Ad-Executive, Gregg Jaden. They design, capture, and create, visual ad and video campaigns for small and large brands.