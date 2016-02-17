Gregory Young Named Senior Director of Clinical Innovation at Sovereign Health

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2016 --Gregory Young, LMFT, has joined Sovereign Health as the Senior Director of Clinical Innovation. Mr. Young, who brings a wealth of experience to the San Clemente-headquartered behavioral health treatment center, most recently served as Vice President of Clinical and Operations at Solid Landings Behavioral Health in Costa Mesa, CA. He commenced his tenure with Sovereign Health on Monday, February 8.



"It takes a team to work together for the greater good and I'm thrilled to have joined Sovereign Health where I can work with an exceptional group of clinicians and staff," says Mr. Young. "It's all about our clients. We owe it to them to provide the level of service our patients and their families expect."



Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of Sovereign Health Group, echoes Mr. Young's sentiments. "As a leading provider of behavioral health treatment, our goal at Sovereign Health is to bring the highest quality of care to our patients. As we continue to expand throughout the country, it is critical that we have the best leadership in place. The addition of Gregory Young demonstrates our commitment to provide innovative behavioral health treatment for patients and their families dealing with mental health, addiction/dual diagnosis and eating disorders."



While at Solid Landings, Mr. Young served as Clinical Director, Program Director and as a therapist focused on psycho-education for clients struggling with addiction, grief, trauma and other mental health disorders. Prior to working at Solid Landings, he worked at Morningside Recovery, Community Solutions, Laura's House and Laguna Beach Recovery. Mr. Young graduated Magna Cum Laude with an M.S. degree in Counseling/MFT from California State University, Fullerton.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovhealth.com.