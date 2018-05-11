Greystoke Hurricane Protection Joins Forces with BizIQ

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2018 --Greystoke Hurricane Protection, a local hurricane safety supplies provider, is now working with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based content marketing company. The new partnership will allow Greystoke Hurricane Protection to reach its client base in new and exciting ways.



By joining forces with BizIQ, Greystoke Hurricane Protection will expand the size and significance of its online footprint. The company will now have the ability to provide its audience with useful and engaging online materials that can help inform Miami-area residents about the tools necessary for effective hurricane preparation.



BizIQ is a content marketing firm known for expanding its clients' digital reach. BizIQ uses search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to help its clients disseminate their brand and messaging to more highly targeted audiences. The company helps its clients develop powerful strategies for engaging with their customers on more meaningful levels.



"We're very excited to be taking advantage of all the opportunities this new partnership with BizIQ presents us," says Gustavo Blazquez, owner of Greystoke Hurricane Protection. "BizIQ will help us bring our message of hurricane readiness to new audiences throughout the Miami region."



About Greystoke Hurricane Protection

Since 2005, Greystoke Hurricane Protection has been providing effective hurricane preparedness solutions. The company sells a wide range of products designed to help homeowners and commercial space operators prepare for storm-force winds more effectively, including storm windows, accordion shutters and more.



Greystoke Hurricane Protection sells American-made hurricane readiness equipment approved by the Miami-Dade Product Control Division. For more than a decade, the company has been providing building owners with common-sense hurricane safety solutions.



To learn more about Greystoke Hurricane Protection and the products and services it provides, visit http://greystokehpllc.com/ today.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.