Greystone Labs, Inc. Introduces New Website for Their Natural Pain Relief Cream Neoflexcin

Moorehead City, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2013 --Greystone Labs, Inc. introduced a new Patent Pending, broad spectrum transdermally delivered topical natural pain relief cream called NeoFlexcin, in 2007. Greystone labs, Inc. has recently created the website www.Neoflexcin.com where this cream is sold directly to the public.



NeoFlexcin has been in test markets and trials for over five years where it has undergone constant scrutiny and refinement of the proprietary trans dermal delivery system, as well as the signature all natural ingredients.



The pending patent is for the nano based transdermal delivery method, which allows the natural and homeopathic nutrients and pain relief ingredients to penetrate deeper into the aches and pains of sore muscles and joints. The technical name for this delivery method is Nutreasomes /NutreaSpheres.



Research indicates that not only does the product offer sustained relief of chronic pains associated with arthritic conditions, but it does so without the unpleasant side effects of burning the skin, or unpleasant odors. Results show that in most cases, NeoFlexcin can be applied as often as needed without fear of side effects. The company recommends two or more applications in a 24 hour period.



Many users are utilizing the product for such things as moisturizing dry skin, arthritis pain, relief from seborrhea, eczema, psoriasis, fibromalgia symptoms, as a moisturizer, relief from sunburns, itching, and various other muscle and joint pains.



Greystone labs, Inc. officials are pleasantly pleased by reports that the natural, nutritional, antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties of NeoFlexcin seem to promote the body’s ability to repair itself. NeoFlexcin replaces the need to purchase a multitude of various over-the-counter products.



For more information about Neoflexcin and other products by Greystone Labs, Inc. see the website listed above.



Further announcements will follow in the near future.