GridQuire Labs Continues Growth, Expands Executive Team

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --Location intelligence is an explosive growth category for marketers, with its importance increasing exponentially, in line with the growth of mobile. Berg Insights predicts that location will become "ubiquitous" in mobile advertising worldwide, and BIA/Kelsey estimates that mobile will comprise over 11% of total local media spend by 2019 – with location representing a multi-billion dollar industry. As demand for location intelligent technology and expertise continues in advertising, GridQuire continues to also expand its leadership team with the hiring of Kevin McDonough, a brand and agency veteran with nearly two decades of media and sponsorship activation experience, most recently with LiveNation Entertainment. Kevin will serve as the Vice President of Business Development. Over his career, McDonough has helped brands such as Chevy, Pepsi, Budweiser, Macy's, Audi and Bridgestone Golf achieve return on investment with their media placement. He has also worked with a number of properties in the sports and entertainment world including the PGA TOUR, The NBA and multiple NCAA D1 properties. Overall, the company tripled its workforce since 2015, adding a number of key hires in sales, marketing and operations.



"GridQuire Labs is the global leader in the location intelligent advertising delivering a platform that is revolutionizing the way brands approach advertising," said McDonough. "I'm honored to join such a forward thinking company and to leverage my expertise in activation to help GridQuire Labs continue to rival the the best technology companies in the world with its data-driven approach for marketers."



Andrew Katz, CEO of GridQuire Labs, shared, "GridQuire Labs continues to deliver innovation in location intelligence coupled with people knowledge. In less than a year, we have attracted top-tier talent, brought best in class technology to market, and surpassed revenue projections. With Kevin we should continue to experience significant growth in our agency vertical and direct with Fortune 500 clients.



About GridQuire Labs

GridQuire Labs helps brands, media buyers, exchanges and ad networks optimize their mobile marketing campaigns by introducing advanced algorithmic optimization, analysis and targeting based on location intelligence and people knowledge. GridQuire Labs also partners with local media broadcasters and media publishers to provide scalable revenue generating solutions without over extending current resources.



Learn more at http://www.GridQuireLabs.com