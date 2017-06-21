Grieving Widower & Acclaimed Psychic Medium, Team Up to Connect You to Your Loved Ones in the Afterlife

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2017 --'Hurt to Healing: The Journal From Life to the Afterlife' is a unique book journal, co-authored by Michelle 'Motherella' Piper and John Polo. Together John and Michelle have created a guided tool for healing based on their journeys and life experiences with death.



In it, you will find custom poems, ideas and suggestions for connecting to your loved ones, as well as twenty-two writing prompts specifically designed for those who have loved and lost. This book will bring you a sense of peace and purpose as you begin your process from hurt to healing.



Now available on Amazon http://amzn.to/2t9Q36b



Meet the authors, Michelle & John, for a Book Signing/Q&A Thursday June 22nd at 6pm Flight 112 | 110 W Park Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126 - For Details motherella.com/booksigning



About Michelle 'Motherella' Piper

Michelle "Motherella" Piper is a professional Psychic Medium, Spiritual Teacher and Board Certified Nurse-Midwife Holistic Practitioner. Michelle is gifted with all six psychic senses and has been connecting with the afterlife since she was six years old. She has worked with clients from all over the world helping them to connect with loved ones, develop intuitive senses, find life purpose and recover missing items/possessions. She has worked with investigators and has helped families achieve closure or answers to unfortunate loss such as murder, overdose, suicide, illness and tragic events. As a Spiritual Teacher, Michelle helps you become your highest version of yourself and teaches you to live an inspired, happy and fulfilled life.



Michelle is married to her life partner and has three beautiful children.



For more info visit Motherella.com



About John Polo

John Polo is a widower, stepdad, author, blogger and speaker. His beautiful wife, Michelle, passed away at the age of 30 on January 22nd, 2016. John and Michelle fell in love in high school and separated for eight years before they found their way back to each other. Shortly after, Michelle was diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive cancer. Somehow, through the loss and horrific tragedy that was, John was able to work his way from 'bitter to better'. John's true passions are writing and speaking about love, loss and hope as he tries to help others honor their pain and see that a hopeful tomorrow can indeed exist.



For more info visit BetterNotBitterWidower.com