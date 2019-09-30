Griffin Waste Services Partners with BizIQ

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2019 --Griffin Waste Services, a local dumpster rental company, has joined forces with BizIQ, a content marketing agency that partners with small businesses to expand their digital presence.



By partnering with BizIQ, Griffin Waste Service will be able to enjoy a greater reach in the online realm. The companies are teaming up to deliver on the dumpster rental company's promise of great products and services at competitive prices. Using a strategic marketing plan and proven search engine optimization techniques, BizIQ will help Griffin Waste Services reach new clients throughout the greater Franklin, TN area.



BizIQ specializes in creating new websites, plus utilizing professional content production and search engine optimization. Together with Griffin Waste Services, they will optimize search engine rankings, establish their client's brand and help them connect with new customers. All content that BizIQ produces is written by professional copywriters and designed to provide the latest information about dumpster rental and waste removal.



"We can't wait to show our customers—present and future—that we're committed to making the waste removal process easier," said James Woodard of Griffin Waste Services. "Now we can expand our reach as we improve our web marketing and offer brand-new content and easier online access to our customers."



Griffin Waste Services is a premier dumpster rental company in Franklin, TN and the surrounding areas. Founded in 2011, the company offers weekly, monthly and long-term dumpster rentals to residential and commercial customers. Griffin Waste Services then picks up and disposes of the trash for its clients. To find out more about the company and its dumpster rental services, please visit http://nashvilledumpsterrentals.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its digital marketing services for small businesses, including search engine optimization and content creation, please visit http://biziq.com.