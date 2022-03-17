Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency Helps Homes and Families Find the Best Homeowners Insurance in Loganville and Commerce, Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2022 --Buying insurance is necessary for homeowners in Georgia, and there isn't any alternative that works. What comes as a surprise for most people is that it is worth buying renters insurance in the state. A landlord's insurance isn't enough to keep one covered and protected under varying circumstances that can often leave a renter in a tight spot. Insurance is a necessity for both homeowners and renters alike, and to make the best choice, one should rely on professional firms offering help with insurance services and solutions.



Griggs Ficklen is one such firm that caters to the need for homeowners insurance in Loganville and Commerce, Georgia along with renters insurance. The company also specializes in auto, business, life, and health insurance policies. The team helps homeowners understand the value of going beyond the standard coverage program and ensures finding coverage that caters to the individual needs and interests. The company believes that no two homeowners can have the same insurance policy as the needs and demands and the budget are most likely to be different, and there isn't any one-size-fits-all policy. Their main goal is to help homes and families protect the most important and valuable things.



The insurance specialists work with commitment and dedication in offering the protection that families deserve. The team provides a varied range of coverage options helping a homeowner find a personalized insurance policy. The company takes pride in offering a service that meets the highest individual expectation and always goes beyond the standard market offerings. Griggs Ficklen treats each customer as a valued client and focuses on providing complete peace of mind. The insurance specialists at the firm are always committed to providing the best homeowners coverage at the most affordable rate. Their agents are well equipped with the latest market trends and state mandates and work with the guidelines to find specialized coverage for the respective homeowner.



Anybody looking for renters insurance in Monroe and Athens, Georgia can also trust Griggs Ficklen to find a coverage suiting the needs and budget best. To know more about the insurance services and solutions offered by the firm, call 706-534-8880.



About Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency

Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency was founded in 1947. Since then, the company has helped several homeowners, renters, businesses, individuals, and auto owners find the perfect insurance policy catering to their individual needs and budget. Being an independent agency, the company always strives to offer a range of coverage options to people in Georgia at affordable rates. The company works with some of the top insurance carriers and always focuses on providing the latest products in the insurance sector.