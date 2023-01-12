Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency Offers Commercial Insurance in Loganville and Elberton, Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2023 --Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency is a widely renowned, Georgia based insurance agency. It was established in 1947 and is one of the oldest insurance agencies in the region. Through them, people can invest in business, home, and auto insurance plans in Commerce and Athens, Georgia. The Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency staff use their industry experience and knowledge to carefully understand each client's risks and, subsequently, recommend customized coverage options.



Being an independent insurance agency, Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency works solely for its clients and not any insurance carriers. They have maintained a good relationship with many prominent insurance carriers in the country to make the best possible risk management solutions available to clients at affordable prices.



Setting up and running a business involves a good amount of investment. Hence, business owners must do everything possible to protect this investment. After all, it just takes one unfortunate incident, like a fire accident, to land a business into huge financial trouble. To steer clear of various financial risks that may arise due to unfortunate situations, business owners must have a proper insurance plan in place. Being a top provider of commercial insurance in Loganville and Elberton, Georgia, Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency would be the ideal destination to seek out such coverage. Its agents can advise business owners and suggest coverage options that efficiently protect their businesses and employees.



Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency provides business insurance coverage for general liability, worker's compensation, Business Owner's Policy (BOP), Employment Practices Liability (EPLI), Contractors Insurance, and more. Through them, people can even invest in professional liability insurance, which protects businesses from alleged negligence claims made against them.



Get in touch with Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency at 706-534-8880 for more details.



About Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency

Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency was founded in 1947. This agency offers Liability Insurance, Home Insurance, Renters Insurance, Auto Insurance, and many other insurance coverage options to people across Athens, Bogart, Commerce, Greensboro, Jefferson, Monroe, Nicholson, Watkinsville, and their nearby areas.