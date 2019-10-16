Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive and Cost-Effective Auto Insurance in Commerce and Athens Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2019 --The Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency is a well-recognized and reliable Georgia based provider of risk management solutions. Through this agency, people can get a premium car, life, health, and home insurance in Commerce and Greensboro Athens Georgia.



This agency was founded in 1947, and over the decades, Griggs Ficklen Insurance has made its name as the most trustworthy insurance agency among the local communities.



This agency is staffed with extremely knowledgeable and experienced professionals who strive to provide tailor-made insurance solutions to each of their clients, based on their varied preferences and budgetary concerns.



Contemporary vehicle owners must invest in well-rounded and affordable auto insurance in Commerce and Athens, Georgia. The roads are filled with numerous risks and hazards, and in such scenarios, even the most experienced drivers can meet with a car accident. The cars owned by people typically are one of their most valuable assets, and any damage caused to them can be quite expensive to get repaired. From the Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency, people can easily invest in car insurance plans ensuring they do not have to bear any financial burden in case their vehicle meets with an accident. This agency additionally offers reasonably-priced policies that have expansive coverage, providing their clients with the best value for their money.



The aspects of a collision, personal injury coverage, and liability coverage are typically included in the car insurance plans provided by the Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency. Through this agency, people can also purchase plans that offer compensation caused by factors causing car damage outside of an accident, such as theft, vandalism, and storm damage. In addition to the typical cars and two-wheelers, people can also get their watercraft, boats, ATV's / off-road vehicles and trailers insured through the Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency.



Give Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency a call at 706-678-2223 to set-up an appointment for a free insurance quote.



About The Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency

The Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency majorly caters to the people of Watkinsville, Jefferson, Monroe, Nicholson, and many of its neighboring areas.