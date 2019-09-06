Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Homeowners Insurance in Watkinsville and Commerce Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2019 --Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency was founded in the year of 1947. This is a Georgia based firm and is known to be one of the oldest and well-respected insurance agencies of the region. Over the decades, Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency has catered to several thousands of businesses and families of the state of Georgia and provided them with premium risk management solutions. This insurance agency offers its patrons with a wide range of coverage options, which are designed to support distinct aspects of their life. Through the Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency, people can easily purchase the best life, health, business, and car insurance in Bogart and Watkinsville Georgia.



The staff of Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency understands the fact that as the needs and requirements of every individual are different, so would be the insurance plans required by them. Hence, they work towards providing their discerning clients with the risk management solutions that are perfectly tailor-made as per their needs. Being an independent insurance agency, Griggs Ficklen Insurance can build relationships with multiple prominent insurance carriers and subsequently provide the best possible coverage options to their clients. The helpful, well-trained, and experienced staff of this insurance agency adequately evaluates the risks faced by their distinct clients and then identifies the policy options that would mitigate those risks. They also provide risk management solutions based on the budget, priorities, and lifestyle of their clients.



Through the Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency, people can avail the best plans for homeowners insurance in Watkinsville and Commerce Georgia. The homeowners' policy required by a person would depend on multiple variables, including the structure of their house, its location and the personal belongings present inside it. From Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency, people can even purchase umbrella insurance to add a level of liability coverage beyond the elements involved in their standard homeowners' insurance plan.



Give Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency a call at 706-678-2223.



About The Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency

The Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency offers a wide range of risk management solutions to the people of Watkinsville, Jefferson, Monroe, Nicholson, and many of its neighboring areas.