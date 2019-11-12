Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Renters Insurance in Athens and Greensboro Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2019 --Established in the year of 1947, Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency is a highly respected Georgia based firm. It is among the oldest and widely trusted insurance firms in the region. Over the decades, the Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency has provided premium risk management solutions to several thousands of businesses and families of Georgia and enabled them to enjoy a stress and risk-free life. This company offers its customers a wide range of insurance plans that are designed to provide financial support to distinct aspects of their life. From the Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency, people can acquire the best business, health, life, and car insurance in Athens and Commerce, Georgia. The agents belonging to the Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency know that the risks faced by every individual are different. Hence, they strive to offer tailor-made insurance solutions to all their clients.



With the help of the Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency, people can invest in the best plans for homeowners and renters insurance in Athens and Greensboro, Georgia.



Whether people have their own house or are renting a place, their home and private belongings often face many threats. Hence, good homeowners or renters insurance policy is necessary to keep people optimally protected from diverse, unexpected circumstances of life. These package-style plans provide people with a shield from damage caused to their property, as well as their liability. Among various variables, these plans depend on the liability of the insured to others, the structure of their house, its location, as well as their personal belongings. Griggs Ficklen offers home insurance plans and multi-policy discounts for homes, rental property, town homes, apartments, condos, mobile homes, vacant homes, homes under construction, fire policies, flood, and earthquakes.



To contact Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency, people can easily give them a call at 706-678-2223.



About Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency

Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency is a Georgia based insurance agency that caters to the people of Monroe, Watkinsville, Commerce, Greensboro, and many of their surrounding areas.