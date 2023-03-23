Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency Offers Custom Auto Insurance in Elberton and Athens, Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2023 --Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency offers budget-friendly personal and commercial insurance in Elberton and Commerce, Georgia. They are one of the region's oldest and most widely respected insurance agencies. Being an independent insurance agency, Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency uses its relationships with diverse formidable insurance carriers to provide their clients with insurance coverage that encompasses their specific needs. Its agents have extensive industry experience and understand that the risks faced by people and their insurance requirements differ from one another. Hence, they provide customized coverage options to each of their clients. The Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency agents assess each client's risks to find tailored insurance options that not only mitigate their risks but also suit their lifestyle and budget.



Car insurance policies offered by Griggs Ficklen Insurance typically come with liability, collision, and personal injury coverage. Liability coverage includes the damage done to the vehicle or bodily injury suffered by a third-party party in an auto crash. This liability encompasses the medical expenses incurred by the injured party. Unlike liability insurance, personal injury protection (PIP) covers personal medical expenses, as well as the expenses of those in the vehicle of the policyholder at the time of an accident. This insurance can also pay for the expenses of a funeral. Collision insurance, on the other hand, provides reimbursement for the repair expenses that might come up if the insured vehicle crashes with an object or another vehicle. People can even avail of comprehensive car insurance coverage through Griggs Ficklen Insurance, which offers compensation for the damage done to a vehicle outside of a car accident, such as s a tree falling on the car, vandalism, storm damage, or even theft. They are among the most trusted providers of auto insurance in Elberton and Athens, Georgia.



About Griggs Ficklen Insurance

Griggs Ficklen Insurance is an independent insurance agency that largely caters to the people of Nicholson, Athens, Bogart, Monroe, Watkinsville, and their nearby areas.