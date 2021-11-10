Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency Offers Home Insurance in Monroe and Loganville, Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2021 --Founded in 1947, Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency is one of Georgia's oldest and widely respected insurance agencies. Through them, people can invest in personal and business insurance in Jefferson and Elberton, Georgia. Having extensive industry experience, the agents working at Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency understand that people's risks and insurance requirements differ from another. Hence, they try to provide customized coverage options to each of their clients.



Investing in a home insurance plan is extremely important for all homeowners. After all, everyone would want to keep their most expensive asset effectively protected. Homeowners insurance covers a variety of disasters except for flood and earthquake insurance. It is essential to be prepared to protect a house against natural disasters. The agents of Griggs Ficklen Insurance aid their clients to avail high-quality flood and earthquake insurance plans that can help them deal with such eventualities. Flood insurance policies are meant to compensate the homeowners for the losses and damages caused if their houses experience a flood. The federal government supports NFIP flood insurance, which provides homeowners guaranteed protection. On the other hand, earthquake insurance is high-deductible insurance that protects a home and property against destruction caused by an earthquake. These policies depend on the structure and location of a home.



In addition to typical plans for home insurance in Monroe and Loganville, Georgia, people can also invest in umbrella insurance through Griggs Ficklen Insurance. This plan provides homeowners with an added level of liability coverage beyond what is included in their homeowners' insurance policy. Once their liability amount has been exceeded, an umbrella policy will provide a cushion that delivers added coverage. This coverage keeps the policyholder guarded at all angles.



About Griggs Ficklen Insurance

Griggs Ficklen Insurance is an independent insurance agency that primarily caters to residents of Athens, Bogart, Commerce, Greensboro, Jefferson, Monroe, Nicholson, Watkinsville, and their nearby areas. They provide a wide range of insurance solutions at affordable rates.