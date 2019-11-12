Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency Offers the Best Plans for Car Insurance in Athens and Commerce Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2019 --Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency is quite a well-known and prestigious Georgia based firm. This company was established in 1947 and hence is among the oldest insurance agencies belonging to the area. The Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency has, over the decades, found itself as one of the most trusted providers of risk management solutions in diverse parts of Georgia. Through them, people can acquire plans for life, health, car, and renters insurance in Athens and Greensboro, Georgia.



The Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency. Therefore they give priority to the concerns and requirements of their discerning clients above all. They have maintained tie-ups with multiple well-known insurance carriers of the nation. They can offer their clients a wide range of risk management solutions that are designed to meet their specific needs and requirements adequately. The staff members of this agency carefully evaluate and assess the various risks and concerns faced by their clients, to find out the perfect coverage plan for them.



Automobile insurance has become extremely crucial in the contemporary environment, as the number of cars on the roads continues to grow with every passing day. The Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency is considered to be the best provider of car insurance in Athens and Commerce, Georgia. This insurance agency is best known for providing car insurance plans that are relevant to the specific risks faced by their clients and adequately come under their budget as well. These insurance solutions enable people to safeguard themselves from expenses that might have to incur due to a road accident involving their vehicle. In addition to cars, people can get their motorcycle, boats, personal watercraft, and trailers insured through the Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency.



To contact Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency, people can easily give them a call at 706-678-2223.



About Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency

Founded in 1947, the Griggs Ficklen Insurance Agency caters to the people of Bogart, Monroe, Nicholson, Jefferson, and its surrounding areas.