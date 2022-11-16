Griggs Ficklen Insurance Offers a Dynamic Range of Home Insurance in Loganville and Commerce, Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2022 --Griggs Ficklen Insurance offers cost-effective personal and business insurance in Jefferson and Elberton, Georgia. Their agents assess the clients' risks and work with them to find a tailored plan that mitigates those risks and accommodates their lifestyle, business, and budget. Their agents stay up-to-date on the latest trends to provide clients with accurate information on varying insurance policies offered by leading insurance carriers.



All homeowners need to have a proper home insurance policy to protect themselves from the expenses that may incur in case their house gets damaged due to a fire accident, harsh weather conditions, and so on. Homeowners insurance is a package-style policy insurance that protects the policyholder from various property and liability risks. Among additional variables, a homeowner's policy would depend on the structure of a house and its location, as well as the homeowner's personal belongings and budget. The agents of Griggs Ficklen Insurance help their clients to identify and invest in homeowners' insurance policy that caters to their specific risks and concerns. This agency is considered to be one of the most dependable providers of home insurance in Loganville and Commerce, Georgia. People may even invest in umbrella insurance through Griggs Ficklen Insurance. Umbrella insurance policies provide homeowners with added liability coverage beyond what is included in their homeowners' insurance policy.



Homeowners insurance usually covers various disasters with the exception of flood and earthquake insurance. Through Griggs Ficklen Insurance, one can invest in insurance policies that provide adequate compensation in case a house gets damaged by an earthquake or a flood. The federal government supports NFIP flood insurance, and hence homeowners get guaranteed protection. Earthquake insurance is a high-deductible insurance that protects a house and property against destruction caused by an earthquake.



Get in touch with Griggs Ficklen Insurance at 706-534-8880.



About Griggs Ficklen Insurance

Griggs Ficklen Insurance is an experienced, independent insurance agency. They cater to people across Athens, Loganville, Lincolnton, Elberton, Jefferson, Monroe, Commerce, Greensboro, and nearby regions.