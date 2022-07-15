Griggs Ficklen Insurance Offers Affordable Homeowners Insurance in Monroe and Commerce, Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2022 --Griggs Ficklen Insurance is a well-established, Georgia-based independent insurance agency. Rather than serving any insurance carrier, being an independent agency, they use their industry knowledge and connections to offer tailored insurance solutions to their clients. The agents at Griggs Ficklen Insurance assess their clients' risks and strive to find customized coverage options that mitigate those risks and come under their budget. These agents receive continuous education to stay updated on the latest technologies and products in the insurance industry.



A comprehensive home insurance plan provides homeowners with the much-needed peace of mind that their property shall be protected when the unexpected occurs. Most homeowners' insurance plans are designed to offer financial protection to a home and its contents, especially against issues common in Georgia like lightning, fire, and theft. These events can cause considerable damage to any home and lead to huge expenses. Therefore, people must invest in proper homeowners insurance in Monroe and Commerce, Georgia.



A home insurance plan ideally includes dwelling coverage, personal property coverage, and liability protection. While dwelling coverage protects the house's structure like its walls and roof, personal property coverage protects things inside the home, such as furniture. On the other hand, liability protection provides coverage to homeowners in case a third party sues them after getting injured on their property. However, one must note that not all homeowners' insurance policies provide the same coverage. Hence, it is always better to seek out the assistance of agencies like Griggs Ficklen Insurance that help people identify and invest in cost-effective and comprehensive insurance plans. This agency offers homeowners and renters insurance in Athens and Commerce, Georgia.



